Should he stay or should he go? Government faces huge decision on future of Phil Hogan

The Government faces a huge decision on the future of European Commissioner Phil Hogan: does it seek to have him fired, or does it prefer that, on balance, he should remain in his post?

Hogan is the Commissioner with responsibility for trade, putting him in a pivotal position as the negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK approach the critical stage in the autumn. But his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden last week has caused huge public anger which continues to rage despite the resignation of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary. Hogan and Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, who has also apologised for his attendance at the event, are now at the centre of the controversy.

Sources suggest that there are broadly two schools of thought in Government about Hogan’s future. The first holds that public anger over the golf dinner has so damaged trust in the government to manage the pandemic that it must take extraordinary steps to regain that trust, or it will lead to a significant deterioration in public compliance with the restrictions. And if that happens, then infections will increase rapidly, threatening to overwhelm the health service. The resignation of Calleary and the disciplining of minor political figures who attended are not sufficient to assuage public anger. Hogan – particularly – and Woulfe are now the focus of that public anger, and must resign or be sacked. The Government can’t regain trust until they go, and so they must go.

Cataclysmic

The second school of thought takes a less cataclysmic view and says: Yes, but. It holds that while Hogan’s resignation would bring benefits to the Government, on balance the national interest is not served by having him resign at this point, when almost certainly his Irish replacement would not be allocated the trade portfolio. It acknowledges the damage done to public trust, but believes that like with all scandals, the passage of time will ease public anger. People will get on with things, and the Government will get on with running the country. Right now, this mostly revolves around Covid – but pretty soon it will include Brexit, in which Hogan’s help will be needed.

Last night, it seemed that the leaders of the Government were leaning towards the first school of thought. The issued a statement calling for Hogan to “consider his position” - normally a euphemism for resignation.

However, in a radio interview earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar struck a less uncompromising tone, saying that Hogan’s abject apology this morning “helps” and that he needed to answer any further questions about the dinner and his movements around the country before it (Hogan has faced questions about whether he broke the Kildare lockdown, which he denies). The implication in Varadkar’s remarks was that if he could answer those questions to people’s satisfaction, he could perhaps remain in office. But it’s not known at this stage if that represents a shared view in government.

Ultimately, if the Government wants Hogan gone, the Taoiseach will ask Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to remove him. And while Hogan is accountable not to the Irish Government but to the Commission, if that request is made, it is hard to see how von der Leyen could refuse it. As of last night, the Taoiseach had not spoken to her. As of this afternoon, officials in Dublin and Brussels are unable to say if a conversation has taken place. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the fate of Phil Hogan is being decided in the coming hours.