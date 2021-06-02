Ship of State appears to be in steadier Covid waters

Inside Politics: Managing pandemic and adjacent issues are biggest risks the Government faces over summer

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jack Horgan-Jones

Despite the relatively low Covid ebb, managing the pandemic and a host of adjacent issues are still the biggest risk the Government faces over the summer

Good morning.

As the dust settles on around €5 billion more in Covid interventions, there is a sense that although while the scarring on the economy is deep, the State in general is in a steadier position with regard to the virus than at any time since last summer.

