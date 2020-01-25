Shane Ross breaks fingers in fall at Marlay Park
Minister for Transport was volunteering as a marshal at a 5km park run when he fell
Minister for Transport Shane Ross receives assistance after he fell and broke a number of fingers while acting as a race marshal. Photograph: The Irish Times
The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has suffered two broken fingers and a third dislocated finger after he fell at Marlay Park in Dublin on Saturday morning.
Mr Ross was volunteering as a marshal at a park run when he fell. He was left with a number of broken fingers after the fall but a source said he is “grand” and “is back canvassing” with his team already.
Last week Mr Ross tweeted he was “enjoying (a) regular stint as a marshal at the 5k Marlay Park run.”
He is listed as one of a group of volunteers on the Marlay Park parkrun page.
An onlooker on Saturday described the fall as a “bad tumble” and said he appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain.
Mr Ross is looking to be re-elected in the constituency of Dublin Rathdown and is a member of the Independent Alliance.