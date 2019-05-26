Shane Ross allies lose seats in local elections

Two close allies of Minister for Transport Shane Ross were among the casualties of the local elections in Co Dublin.

In Glencullen Sandyford, Independent councillor Kevin Daly failed to retain his seat. In Dundrum, another councillor previously endorsed by Mr Ross, Seamus O’Neill, failed to hold his seat.

Mr Ross is also a supporter of Independent candidate Deirdre Donnelly who was elected in Stillorgan on the eighth count on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Ross’s home was targeted by a protest group that has previously gathered outside the home of Minister for Health Simon Harris.

House protest

The Fingal Battalion Direct Action Group, which numbered four members outside Mr Ross’s home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, made a statement while standing at the locked gates of the property.

Mr Ross posted a message online confirming the protest but added that it had been peaceful.

A man who read the statement on behalf of the group said Mr Ross had run for election claiming to be an anti-establishment candidate, “only to jump into bed” with Fine Gael to become a minister in government.