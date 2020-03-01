SF’s Lynn Boylan and party’s former Derry MP to run for Seanad

Former Sinn Féin MEP for Dublin Lynn Boylan has been selected as one of the party’s candidates in the Seanad elections ahead of the noon deadline on Monday for nominations.

The party has seven contestants for seats on the the five vocational panels and will include two from the North – former MP for Foyle Elisha McCallion and outgoing Belfast Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile.

The Green Party has also completed its election ticket and will run high profile European and general election candidate Saoirse McHugh from Mayo, outgoing Senator Pippa Hackett and Galway West Cllr Pauline O’Reilly.

There was surprise at the exclusion of a number of the 13 candidates under consideration for nominations including Clare Cllr Róisín Garvey, party chair and prominent Dublin City Cllr Hazel Chu, Dublin Mid-West byelection and general election candidate Peter Kavanagh and Louth Cllr Mark Deery.

Internal disagreement

Announcement of the party’s candidates was delayed after an internal disagreement over the marking system and voting process after candidates were interviewed by members of the Greens’ executive.

The Labour party has also completed its selection and will run Cllr Marie Sherlock on the Labour panel, Cllr Annie Hoey on the Agricultural panel, Cllr Rebecca Moynihan on the Administrative panel and Cllr Mark Wall on the Commercial panel.

Former TD Dominic Hannigan did not get party approval to run but has already secured an outside nomination allowing him to contest the election.

Ms Boylan, a leading light in the party who lost her European Parliament seat in the 2019 elections, will run on the Agricultural panel along with Ballina, Co Mayo Cllr Gerry Murray.

Outgoing Senator Fintan Warfield will run on the Cultural and Educational panel while Senators Máire Devine and Paul Gavan are contestants on the Labour panel.

The final selection was made at the meeting of the party’s ard comhairle or national executive on Saturday and leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Sunday in a statement that the party’s Senators “will help to advance the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, building homes and, reducing and freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis, securing the State pension at 65 years of age and preparing for Irish unity”.

The nomination of two candidates from the North is seen as part of the party’s intensifying focus on unification and a border poll.

Ms McCallion was elected an MLA for Foyle in 2017 succeeding the late deputy first minister Martin McGuinness and later that year was elected to Westminster as MP for Foyle. Two years later in the Westminster election in December she lost out to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Poor showing

Ms Boylan was one of the casualties of the party’s poor showing in the European and local elections when she and Ireland South candidate Liadh Ní Riada failed to get re-elected, leaving Matt Carthy Midlands-North West as the party’s sole MEP. Mr Carthy subsequently won a Dáil seat in Cavan-Monaghan.

The party hopes to win five seats but acknowledges that it will struggle to do this based on its current representation in the Oireachtas and on city and county councils.

The electorate for the 43 seats on the five vocational panels are the the members of the incoming Dáil, outgoing Seanad and all local authority councillors, a total electorate of just under 1,200.

Sinn Féin lost 80 seats in the local elections and with an electorate of 122 councillors, TDs and Senators it should have at least four Senators in the election and may garner sufficient transfers for a fifth seat.