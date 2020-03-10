Serious talks on a programme for government to begin

Fears about the spread of the coronavirus and its implications for national life are accelerating in Government by the day.

This will also change the political context in the short-term and — if the outbreak is as bad as the worst-case scenarios are projecting — it will change society and politics profoundly over the longer term.

The immediate sign that the political context is changing is in the acceleration of the government formation process.

A statement released on Tuesday evening said the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had held constructive discussions over the last two days about a series of policy issues and the current political situation.

“They have decided that teams from the two parties should now commence in depth detailed talks. Both Parties will also continue discussions with the Green Party. Both Leaders are acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country particularly with the onset of COVID 19.

“They enter the talks as equal partners determined to develop proposals which will serve the interests of the people of Ireland.”

At the weekend, senior figures in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael played down the prospect of any meaningful engagement on government formation between the two parties, suggesting that with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s visit to the United States, and the Dáil’s two week adjournment until March 19th, it would be after St Patrick’s Day before any serious business could be done.

But now things are moving quickly. Varadkar and the Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin met for over an hour on Monday night and spoke again today.

In both parties, there was an expectation earlier on Tuesday that serious talks on a programme for government were imminent.

They both believe that the public will not tolerate the sort of shilly-shallying that marked engagements until now.

There was also a sense in Fine Gael that Varadkar’s stated preference for opposition needed to be shelved quickly and the party needed to take responsibility.

One TD said he and his colleagues had communicated as much to the party leadership. And TDs in all parties believe that the public would quickly run out of patience with politicians if serious moves towards a government are not made soon.

There are very few people seriously entertaining the idea of a national government to deal with the crisis — partly because they are aware that if difficult decisions have to be taken quickly, then a government that contained all shades of opinion in Leinster House, including people of very different political outlooks, would be the worst vehicle imaginable for that.

Even the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald pooh-poohed the idea.

None of this means that a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Greens government will be any easier to put together. The policy and politics will still be extraordinarily difficult.

But there is no question that the rising fear — amongst the public and within the government apparatus — has changed the external context very significantly, and is now pushing Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil together in a way that wasn’t happening previously.

There is also, however, a realisation that the benign economic weather for any incoming administration has changed drastically.

The shock to the world economy currently being delivered by the coronavirus outbreak is as yet unquantifiable but will certainly impact the public finances here, and therefore the resources available to the next government for large public investment in, for example, housing — viewed as essential by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the next government.

Efforts to combat the virus are also likely to lead to a significant expansion in health spending, as well as footing the bill for the extension of sick leave, even as businesses face a cash crunch.

Bottom line — the new government will be doing a lot of upfront spending because of the crisis; that will necessarily restrict their options elsewhere for the sort of spending commitments that pad out a programme for government and make its agreement easier.

But the effects of the virus on politics here may well go far beyond an acceleration of government formation and big costs for the public purse.

If the crisis deteriorates to the extent that the healthcare system is completely overwhelmed and the State cannot cope, that is likely to shatter public confidence in the politics and parties that would inevitably be seen by people to have failed.

If there are huge numbers of deaths from the virus — tens, perhaps several tens of thousands — the shock of that would scar and change our society profoundly. And that would change our politics in ways it is hard now to imagine.