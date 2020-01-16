Serious delays on M50 as farmers move protest out of city

Farmers taking part in a tractor protest in Dublin city centre have left the Port Tunnel, and are moving on to the M50 southbound.

Delays are ongoing at the Port Tunnel and on the M50.

Gardaí are advising motorists to use other routes.

Around 100 tractors and trailers began leaving St Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square from noon and travelled to the Port Tunnel via the North Quays.

The tractor protest heading down Tara Street towards Liberty Hall and towards the Port Tunnel. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

East Wall Road and North Wall Quay are currently blocked, according to AA Roadwatch.

Here is a map of the roads currently blocked because of protest. There is access to North Wall Quay from East link bridge only. pic.twitter.com/9wx5wfBDB4 — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) January 16, 2020

“As a result, traffic is being held back at the entrance to the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel and delays have backed up to the M1/M50 Interchange. Traffic is extremely heavy on this route as a result,” it said.

The demonstration, by the Individual Farmers of Ireland, is over low beef prices. It is the third protest by farmers in recent months.

Gardaí had closed a number of streets in the city centre to cater for the protest, with tractors and trailers arriving in the capital from noon on Wednesday. Farmers slept overnight in their tractors while some said they slept in local hotels.

John Dallon, a farmer from Castledermott, Co Kildare said: “We’re going to stay here a while before moving onto the M50 this evening.

“We’re going to continue with our protest until we get the message home to the current and future Government – we are not going to stand for the price of beef and the conditions facing those in rural Ireland as it stands.

Mr Dallon acknowledged that the protest has caused “major traffic disruption” in Dublin over the last two days. “The guards have been very courteous to us while the people of Dublin have been very patient.

“A lot are asking us what’s it all about and there has been a lot of sympathy from people. They understand farmers are being unfairly treated.”

Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Square West, South, and East, St Stephens Green North and East and Merrion Street Upper have all reopened.