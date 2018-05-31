Senior gardaí appear before PAC over IT contract concerns

Senior Garda representatives are this morning appearing before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to discuss concerns over the force’s management of its information technology (IT) contracts.

A Garda Internal Audit Report last year raised concerns about multi-million euro prepayments made for IT services, despite a lack of verified invoiced hours.

The primary aim of the audit, which relates to the Garda’s 2016 financial statements , was to examine the payment processes for IT services; specifically the authorisation of payments, the contractual position with providers, and to obtain assurances those projects were monitored.

Speaking ahead of the committee’s meeting, PAC chairman, Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming said he was concerned about the audit’s findings.

“While accepting that the gardaí have complex IT needs, nonetheless, ICT appears to be overly-reliant on one particular company and PAC members will want to know why this is and whether or not there are plans to re-tender in the future.”