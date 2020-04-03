Seanad elections: Regina Doherty does not rule out staying on in Cabinet as Seanad nominee

The next government should use the Taoiseach’s Seanad nominees as an “accelerator” to ensure there are more women in the Oireachtas, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach made the comments after Fine Gael’s poor showing for women in the Seanad elections, with no party female candidates elected on four of the five vocational panels and Cllr Emer Currie the last remaining hope on the fifth panel in the ongoing election count.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty indicated she would be interested in such a nomination and did not rule out staying on in Cabinet as a Seanad nominee.

Asked about the issue in an RTÉ interview with Sean O’Rourke, she said: “I don’t know what’s for me in the future”. She said she was “conflicted now”, and that she had “made my peace with losing my seat but regret it now more than ever”.

However, some Fine Gael members said there would be a lot of concern among the 35 TDs in the parliamentary party.

One suggested that if Ms Doherty remained on as a minister, other women such as Minister for Business Heather Humphreys, Minister of State Helen McEntee or ministerial contenders such as Hildegarde Naughten would lose out, since women would likely make up two of the party’s Cabinet composition in any future coalition.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Kerry Senator Mark Daly was re-elected after topping the poll with 167 votes and exceeding the quota of 141 on the first count in the Administrative vocational panel.

Second place went to Belfast-based Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile who received 120 votes, while Labour councillor Rebecca Moynihan is in third place with 104 votes.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said that 11 Fine Gael women contested the Seanad election. “We won 12 seats but none of them are female.”

He said: “Quotas are good policy but they don’t automatically translate into electability. The fact that the new Dáil has only one more woman than the last is further evidence of this.

“It’s going to take more than quotas to achieve gender parity. We need other accelerators. The next taoiseach should use their Seanad appointments as one such accelerator to ensure there are more women in the Oireachtas.”

Party sources said he had to act because Fine Gael voters in the Seanad elections had failed to listen to his call for them to vote for female candidates.

In a letter to TDs, Senators and councillors ahead of voting, Mr Varadkar asked them “to consider gender balance in how you vote. If you are not giving at least four of your 10 first and second preferences to female candidates, there is something wrong.

“We need more women in our parliamentary party to better reflect real Ireland and we need more women in the Seanad to meet the 40 per cent gender quota for the next Dáil election.

“If we don’t have more female candidates there will be even fewer slots for male candidates next time out.”

At the party’s parliamentary party on Thursday, conducted by phone conferencing, Mr Varadkar congratulated new and returning Senators, but noted they were all male and said he “might have the opportunity” to address the issue of the lack of women.

The party had five female senators going into the election, four of them elected and Taoiseach’s nominee Senator Michelle Mulherin.

Senators Gabrielle McFadden, Maria Byrne and Catherine Noone lost their seats. Senator Maura Hopkins stood down, citing difficulties of combining political and family life, and Ms Mulherin also stood back from parliamentary politics after an unsuccessful bid for a Dáil seat in the General Election.

One female party member said it was ironic that the Taoiseach was appealing to Seanad voters to back women when the party hierarchy failed to select women with strong views who were clearly able to articulate them, including former TD Kate O’Connell, Minister of State Catherine Byrne and Ms Mulherin.