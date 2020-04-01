Seanad elections: Mullen tops NUI poll ahead of McDowell

Independent Senator Rónán Mullen has topped the poll and been re-elected to the Seanad on the National University of Ireland (NUI) panel.

Mr Mullen received 9,642 votes and exceeded the 9,530 quota by 112 votes.

Outgoing Senator Michael McDowell is in second place on 8,951 votes, an increase of over 3,000 since the last election and was followed by Senator Alice Mary Higgins on 4,944 votes.

All three are outgoing Senators.

Former Dublin West TD Ruth Coppinger is in fourth place on 3,615 with Laura Harmon of the National Women’s Council in fifth with 2,187 votes.

The total electorate is 112,206 and 38,209 graduates voted with 91 invalid ballots.

Earlier, former Sinn Féin MEP for Dublin Lynn Boylan has been elected to the Seanad on the final count along with outgoing Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett and Labour Cllr Annie Hoey.

All three were elected to the Agriculture panel with the transfers of Fine Gael Senator Paddy Burke.

Minister of State Michael D’Arcy and former Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy were also elected to the panel but the party’s Limerick Senator Maria Burke lost her seat.

Fianna Fáil was set to make gains and win four seats in the Seanad election on the agricultural panel.

Former TD Niall Blaney got elected late on Tuesday night alongside the party’s Westmeath Senator Paul Daly on the 15th count. Cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan reached the 94 vote quota earlier.

Independent Victor Boyhan was the first Senator to be elected to this panel. He expressed his delight at the victory and said he had worked very hard for the four years of the last Seanad.

Losses

There were some Dáil casualties including former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering who has been excluded along with former Cork East TD Kevin O’Keeffe.

Niall Blaney, who rejoined Fianna Fáil some years ago, is a son of late TD Harry Blaney and nephew of former government minister Neil Blaney who was sacked in the 1970 arms crisis.

In the last Seanad the party had two-and-a-half seats including Independent Brian O Dómhnaill who had formally been a party member and who lost his seat this time out.

Outgoing Senators, TDs and local and city county councillors make up the 1,691 voters who get to elect the new Upper House and have a vote on each of the five vocational panels - Agriculture (which has 11 seats), Culture and Education (5), Labour (11), Industrial and Commercial (9) and the Administrative panel (7).

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of State and former Galway West TD Sean Kyne became the first Senator of the new Seanad followed by former Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne who served for just over two months following his November Dáil byelection victory, and high profile Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers.

Louth Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon, nephew of the late Fine Gael TD Brendan McGahon was also elected along with Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield, who retained his seat.

Counting began on Tuesday on the university panels which elect three Senators each on the National University of Ireland and Trinity College panels.

The Covid-19 cocooning rules resulted in registrar Dr Attracta Halpin taking over as returning officer for NUI Chancellor Maurice Manning who was forced to stay at home because he is over 70.

Some 38,000 NUI graduates returned ballots, a higher turnout than in 2016 but the number of graduates rose by 12,000 to 112,206.

The Trinity turnout was an estimated 16,000 from a total electorate of 64,585. A first count is expected in both on Wednesday morning in a contest where all sitting Senators are seeking re-election.