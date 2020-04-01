Seanad elections: Michael McDowell re-elected after Rónán Mullen tops NUI poll

Outgoing Senator Michael McDowell has been re-elected to the Seanad for the National University of Ireland (NUI) constituency.

He was elected on the 9th count, after a first count showing just 600 votes off the 9,530 quota.

He joins Senator Rónán Mullen who topped the poll and was re-elected to the NUI panel with 9,642 votes. Mr Mullen, a long-time anti-abortion campaigner, is the first NUI Senator in recent memory to win a seat on the first count.

Third placed Alice Mary Higgins is currently just over 1,300 votes ahead of former Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger in fourth position.

Independent Senator Rónán Mullen (pictured in 2017) has topped the poll and been re-elected to the Seanad on the National University of Ireland panel. File image: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In the Trinity College Dublin (TCD) constituency Senator David Norris looks set to be re-elected after topping the poll and he is now just 30 votes off the quota of 3,761. Outgoing Senator Ivana Bacik is also on course for re-election with 3,489 votes.

Senator Lynn Ruane is in third place on 2,780 battling against fourth placed Irish rugby international Hugo MacNeill who is 700 votes behind her.

Six former TDs will return to the Oireachtas led by Ministers of State Michael D’Arcy and Sean Kyne. Also elected were former Fianna Fáil TDs Eugene Murphy, Niall Blaney, Lisa Chambers and Malcolm Byrne. Former Sinn Féin Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan also secured a seat.

Green party Senator Pippa Hackett retained her seat and Labour had their first victory for Cllr Annie Hoey. Fine Gael Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer topped the poll and was re-elected to the Labour panel followed by the party’s Waterford Cllr John Cummins.

Vocational panels

Outgoing Senators, TDs and local and city county councillors make up the 1,691 voters who get to elect the new Upper House and have a vote on each of the five vocational panels –Agriculture (which has 11 seats), Culture and Education (5), Labour (11), Industrial and Commercial (9) and the Administrative panel (7).

Counting began on Tuesday on the university panels which elect three Senators each on the National University of Ireland and Trinity College panels.

The coronavirus “cocooning” rules resulted in registrar Dr Attracta Halpin taking over as returning officer for NUI Chancellor Maurice Manning who was forced to stay at home because he is over 70.

Some 38,000 NUI graduates returned ballots, a higher turnout than in 2016 but the number of graduates rose by 12,000 to 112,206.

The Trinity turnout was an estimated 16,000 from a total electorate of 64,585.