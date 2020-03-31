Seanad elections: Fate of Green's Saoirse McHugh rests on transfers

Outgoing Minister of State Sean Kyne looks likely to be elected to the Seanad when the 14th count on the Cultural and Educational vocational panel resumes this morning.

The former TD was just over eight votes short of the quota when counting stopped shortly before midnight.

He is closely followed by Louth Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon who is five votes behind him.

Outgoing Sinn Féin councillor Fintan Warfield who topped the poll with 151 votes, is in third place on 157 votes and is thought likely to retain his seat.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers, currently in fourth position on 144 votes is also expected to take a seat.

Fine Gael is predicted to win two seats, Sinn Féin one, and Fianna Fáil will take the remaining two, unless high profile Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh, currently in fifth place, gets a big transfer from Independent Waterford Cllr Joe Conway.

Mr Conway was eliminated on the 13th count last night. His vote comes from Independents across the country and his transfers are expected to go in every direction on the political spectrum.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne who first won a Dáil seat in the November byelection is in contention in sixth place on 122 votes, followed by his colleague former Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, currently on 110 votes.

But this election has seen some high profile losses with former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach eliminated on the ninth count. Mr Breathnach said that in estimating the support of voters “you should count the number of votes you’re promised and divide by two”.

Fine Gael’s Tom Neville, who lost his Limerick Dáil seat in the general election also lost out on seat

Counting

When counting stopped shortly before midnight on Monday in the first of the five vocational panels, former Limerick TD Tom Neville while the party’s Westmeath Senator Gabrielle McFadden lost her seat and was eliminated on the 10th count.

Fine Gael’s Mary Newman Julian, a sister of former TD Kate O’Connell was eliminated on the eight count.

The electorate for the vocational panels is tiny, just 1,169 eligible voters - the 160 TDs in the new Dáil, the 60 outgoing Senators and 949 county and city councillors.

As the electorate is so small later counts could end up being fractions of votes, so each is multiplied by 1,000.

When counting of votes on the Cultural and Educational panel is completed the sorting of votes for the Agriculture panel, with 25 candidates contesting 11 seats.

Counting of votes on the National University of Ireland (NUI) and Trinity College panels also starts later today for three seats each and could take up to three days. The deadline for receipt of final postal ballot papers is 11am on Tuesday and the counts are expected to begin at about 4pm.

The NUI count takes place in the RDS and the Trinity College vote will go ahead in the university’s exam all.

Officials for both counts urged candidates and agents to stay away in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus also known as Covid-19 virus.