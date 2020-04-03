Seanad election: Noel Rock fails to get elected; Lorraine Clifford-Lee loses seat

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has failed to get elected to the Seanad, as counting continues to fill the remaining seats on the vocational panels.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has lost her seat, eliminated on the eighth count. Both Mr Rock and Ms Clifford-Lee were candidates in the race for the administrative panel, the last of five vocational panels to be filled.

After Ms Clifford-Lee was excluded on the eighth count, Mr Rock, the candidate with the lowest number of votes of the 12 remaining candidates, was eliminated on the ninth count.

In a tweet, Mr Rock said: “Unfortunately today wasn’t my day in #Seanad 2020 but the news this morning puts all that into stark perspective [a reference to the €22 billion projected hole in public finances due to Covid-19]. Tomorrow is another day and I hope it brings a bit more hope for all.” The 32-year-old, who lost his Dáil seat in the general election, had jointly sponsored legislation to end ticket touting and was one of the leading critics of former FAI chief executive John Delaney.

Ms Clifford-Lee unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 and 2020 general elections, and in the 2019 Dublin Fingal byelection, when she became embroiled in controversy over historical tweets insulting Travellers, for which she subsequently met representatives of Pavee Point and apologised.

Her party colleague, former Kildare TD Fiona O’Loughlin, is on course to win a seat on the panel as the marathon count over five days draws to a close.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly remains the only candidate elected to the nine-seat panel. Mr Daly was re-elected after topping the poll with 167 votes and exceeding the quota of 141 on the first count.

Fianna Fáil Senator Diarmuid Wilson is currently in fourth place in the race and set to be returned.

Fine Gael Senator Martin Conway is polling strongly, with party councillor Garret Ahearn close behind. Both look like good prospects for a seat.

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile remains in second place. He is picking up transfers and set to secure a seat.

Labour councillor Rebecca Moynihan is in third place and looks likely to be the party’s fourth senator.

Disabilities campaigner John Dolan has also lost his seat on the administrative panel. A member of the Seanad since 2016, he was excluded on the seventh count.

Gender equality

The next government should use the taoiseach’s Seanad nominees as an “accelerator” to ensure there are more women in the Oireachtas, Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

The Taoiseach made the comments after Fine Gael’s poor showing for women in the Seanad elections, with none of the party’s female candidates elected on four of the five vocational panels and Cllr Emer Currie the last remaining hope for the fifth panel in the ongoing election count.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty, who lost her seat in the general election, indicated she would be interested in such a nomination and did not rule out staying on in Cabinet as a Seanad nominee.

Asked about the issue in an RTÉ interview with Sean O’Rourke, she said: “I don’t know what’s for me in the future.” She said she was “conflicted now”, and that she had “made my peace with losing my seat but regret it now more than ever”.

However, some Fine Gael members said there would be a lot of concern among the 35 TDs in the parliamentary party about such a move.

One suggested that if Ms Doherty remained on as a minister, other women, such as Minister for Business Heather Humphreys, Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee or ministerial contenders such as Hildegarde Naughton, would lose out, since women would likely make up two of the party’s Cabinet composition in any future coalition.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said that 11 Fine Gael women contested the Seanad election. “We won 12 seats but none of them are female.”

He said: “Quotas are good policy but they don’t automatically translate into electability. The fact that the new Dáil has only one more woman than the last is further evidence of this.

“It’s going to take more than quotas to achieve gender parity. We need other accelerators. The next taoiseach should use their Seanad appointments as one such accelerator to ensure there are more women in the Oireachtas.”

Party sources said Mr Varadkar had to act because Fine Gael voters in the Seanad elections had failed to listen to his call for them to vote for female candidates.

At the party’s parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, conducted by phone conferencing, Mr Varadkar congratulated new and returning Senators, but noted they were all male, and said he “might have the opportunity” to address the issue of the lack of women.

The party had five female Senators going into the election, four of them elected, along with Taoiseach’s nominee Michelle Mulherin.

Senators Gabrielle McFadden, Maria Byrne and Catherine Noone lost their seats in the vote. Senator Maura Hopkins stood down, and Ms Mulherin also stood back from parliamentary politics after an unsuccessful bid for a Dáil seat in the general election.

One female party member said it was ironic that the Taoiseach was appealing to Seanad voters to back women when for the vote the party hierarchy failed to select women with strong views who were clearly able to articulate them, including former TD Kate O’Connell, Minister of State Catherine Byrne and Ms Mulherin.