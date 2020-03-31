Seanad election: Independent Victor Boyhan tops poll for agricultural panel

Independent Senator Victor Boyhan has topped the poll for the agricultural panel in the ongoing Seanad election count with 89 votes, just four short of the 93 votes needed to be deemed elected.

He was followed in second place by Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Denis O’Donovan, on 83 votes.

Former Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan is in third place with 80 votes.

Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett has 76 votes, and is thought likely to hold on to her seat.

Eleven senators will be elected to the panel, with 26 candidates contesting. Among the candidates are four former TDs hoping to remain in the Oireachtas through the Seanad, including Fine Gael Minister of State Michael D’Arcy (who got 48 votes in the first count for the panel), Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy (44 votes), Fine Gael’s Pat Deering (39 votes) and Fianna Fáil’s Kevin O’Keeffe (33 votes).

Fianna Fáil Senator Paul Daly secured 71 votes, while there was a high vote for Sinn Féin’s second candidate, Cllr Gerry Murray (67 votes).

Also in contention are Senator Paddy Burke, who got the highest Fine Gael vote with 63 votes, and Labour councillor Annie Hoey, who secured 63 votes, for what was the second panel to be counted.

Former Labour TD Dominic Hannigan, whose candidacy was not ratified by the party, secured just nine votes.

Counting has also commenced on the NUI and Trinity College university panels to elect a total of six senators. A first count is not expected in either until late on Tuesday night.

Cultural and education panel

Earlier, the first five Senators were elected to the cultural and educational panel, including three former TDs – Fine Gael Minister of State Seán Kyne, Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers and Fianna Fáil’s former Wexford representative Malcolm Byrne. Louth Fine Gael councillor John McGahon was also elected and Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield held his seat.

Despite a high first count putting her in second place, Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh could not secure sufficient transfers to win a seat on the panel.

A deal between Labour and Fine Gael on this panel where Labour had no candidates saw the party giving Fine Gael votes to boost their share.

In return Fine Gael is expected to give Labour a number of votes on the labour panel, where Labour councillor Marie Sherlock is running.

This vote saw some high-profile losses, with former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach eliminated on the ninth count.

The counts for the NUI panel are taking place at the RDS, and in TCD’s exam hall for Trinity College students.

Officials for both counts urged candidates and agents to stay away in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus also known as Covid-19.