Seanad election: Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh fails to win seat

Green Party candidate Saoirse McRonan has lost out in her attempt to win a Seanad seat, coming in sixth on the five-seat cultural and educational panel.

Sinn Féin’s Fintan Warfield was elected along with Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon completing the five seat panel.

Earlier, in a boost for Fianna Fáil former TDs Lisa Chambers and Malcolm Byrne were elected.

Mr Byrne, the former Wexford TD who had a very brief stint as TD when he was elected in the November byelection, and the high-profile Brexit spokeswoman benefited from a surge of transfers from a party colleague, former Cork South West TD Margaret Murphy, who was eliminated on the 15th count. They finished with 190 votes, two above the quota

First elected was Minister of State Sean Kyne, former Galway TD – the last Senator appointed to the last Seanad and the first in the new House.

He was appointed in the last few weeks of the last Seanad by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after another nominee Frankie Feighan was elected to the Dáil.

A deal between Labour and Fine Gael on this panel where Labour had no candidates saw the party giving Fine Gael up to 60 votes to boost their share.

In return Fine Gael is expected to give Labour a number of votes on the Labour panel where the party’s Cllr Marie Sherlock is running. It is understood a similar deal may have been done between the two parties for the agricultural panel, which is the next vocational panel to be counted.

This election has seen some high profile losses with former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach eliminated on the ninth count. Mr Breathnach said that in estimating the support of voters “you should count the number of votes you’re promised and divide by two”.

Fine Gael’s Tom Neville, who lost his Limerick Dáil seat in the general election also lost out on seat

Sorting of votes is continuing for the university panel votes with counts for the NUI taking place at the RDS and in the exam hall for Trinity College students.

Officials for both counts urged candidates and agents to stay away in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus also known as Covid-19 virus.