Seanad election: Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley and Fine Gael’s Catherine Noone eliminated

Former Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has failed to be elected to the Seanad and was eliminated on the 21st count for the Industrial and Commercial panel.

His elimination comes as Fine Gael Longford Cllr Micheal Carrigy is expected to become the first Senator elected to the panel. Fianna Fáil Senator Aidan Davitt also looks set to retain his seat.

Sinn Féin former MP for Derry Elisha McCallion is in third place, but has yet to secure any transfers after she topped the poll, although she is expected to win a seat.

Musician and campaigner Frances Black is also expected to retain her seat.

Social Democrats Cllr Niall O Tuathaile is still in contention but could be in a battle with Labour’s Mark Wall to win a seat.

Mr Dooley is the second high profile casualty after Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone lost her seat and was excluded on the 14th count.

Both had become embroiled in national controversy in recent months.

Mr Dooley, who lost his Clare Dáil seat in the general election, was one of the party’s most senior politicians, and had hoped to make a return to the Oireachtas through the Seanad.

‘Fobgate’

Mr Dooley was at the centre of the “fobgate” controversy when he left the Dáil chamber and his Limerick colleague Niall Collins voted for him six times in his absence. Mr Dooley lost his portfolio as the party’s spokesman on communications, environment and natural resources.

Some party sources said there were others “waiting in the long grass” for him as he had been Seanad director of elections in 2011 and 2016, a role involved in making decisions about who gets party nominations and support to run for the Upper House.

Ms Noone became embroiled in controversy during the general election over remarks she made about the Taoiseach.

Ms Noone had described Leo Varadkar as “autistic” during her general election campaign run in Dublin Bay North but subsequently apologised. The Taoiseach said that while her comments were ignorant it was not proportionate for her to lose her job.

A colourful politician and solicitor by profession, she campaigned on health issues and called for “no fry-zone” near schools and for ice cream vans to be regulated as part of efforts to combat childhood obesity.

As an anti-smoking advocate she achieved a “nanny-in-chief” award from a smokers’ rights organisation and surprised the group by turning up to accept it, happy to describe herself as queen nanny.

But she raised eyebrows when in 2018 she remarked that Ministers should have been allowed to keep their State cars. Two years earlier when she expressed dissatisfaction that she had not received GAA tickets to the all-Ireland final.

Eighth Amendment

The 43-year old Claremorris, Co Mayo woman was praised as chair of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment on abortion.

First elected to the Seanad in 2011 she was the Taoiseach’s running mate in Dublin West in the 2016 general election, where she failed to win a seat.

She ran this time around in Dublin West and it was during that campaign she sparked controversy over her remarks to a journalist in a taped interview, saying the Taoiseach was “on the spectrum” but subsequently apologised profusely.

In 2018 she was involved in a row with another Fine Gael senator involving claims of bullying and sexism.

Two years ago Ms Noone made an informal complaint against a male colleague alleging that he treated her in a misogynistic way but did not formalise the complaint and the issue was settled.

She successfully secured a nomination for this election from the Irish Country House and Restaurants Association, who nominated her for previous Seanad campaigns.

Ms Noone secured just 18 first preference votes in the count which has a quota of 113 votes but got a number of votes from lower placed candidates. However she was excluded with 29 votes.

There are 34 candidates on this highly competitive panel and 13 have been eliminated.