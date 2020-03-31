Seanad election: FG Minister of State Sean Kyne is first senator elected

Minister of State Sean Kyne is the first Senator elected to the new Seanad on the 14th count.

He was elected to the Cultural and Educational panel after receiving enough transfers from Independent Cllr Joe Conway to bring him from 180 votes to 192 just above the quota of 188 votes.

The former Galway TD was a surprise casualty in the general election and was appointed a Senator by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the last Senator appointed to the Seanad in its final weeks, following the election of previous nominee Frankie Feighan to the Dail.

Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon is in second place in the election and expected to get elected along with third placed Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield.

Fianna Fáil former TD Lisa Chambers is expected to get enough transfers to win a seat

Although Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh is in fifth place and six votes ahead of former Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne, he is likely to get a surge in Fianna Fáil transfers from colleague Margaret Murphy O’Mahony, who is now on 118 votes, 28 votes behind Mr Byrne. She will struggle to move ahead of him on transfers at this stage.

This election has seen some high profile losses with former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach eliminated on the ninth count. Mr Breathnach said that in estimating the support of voters “you should count the number of votes you’re promised and divide by two”.

Fine Gael’s Tom Neville, who lost his Limerick Dáil seat in the general election also lost out on seat

Counting

When counting stopped shortly before midnight on Monday in the first of the five vocational panels, former Limerick TD Tom Neville while the party’s Westmeath Senator Gabrielle McFadden lost her seat and was eliminated on the 10th count.

Fine Gael’s Mary Newman Julian, a sister of former TD Kate O’Connell was eliminated on the eight count.

The electorate for the vocational panels is tiny, just 1,169 eligible voters - the 160 TDs in the new Dáil, the 60 outgoing Senators and 949 county and city councillors.

As the electorate is so small later counts could end up being fractions of votes, so each is multiplied by 1,000.

When counting of votes on the Cultural and Educational panel is completed the sorting of votes for the Agriculture panel, with 25 candidates contesting 11 seats.

Counting of votes on the National University of Ireland (NUI) and Trinity College panels also starts later today for three seats each and could take up to three days. The deadline for receipt of final postal ballot papers is 11am on Tuesday and the counts are expected to begin at about 4pm.

The NUI count takes place in the RDS and the Trinity College vote will go ahead in the university’s exam all.

Officials for both counts urged candidates and agents to stay away in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus also known as Covid-19 virus.