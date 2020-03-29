Seanad candidates told to forego count to avoid spread of Covid-19

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Denis O’Donovan has appealed to all Seanad election candidates and their supporters not to attend the election count which begins on Monday.

Mr O’Donovan has been contacting candidates in the election for the five vocational panels to urge them to stay home to assist efforts to combat Covid-19.

He said that for candidates and their agents to attend the Dublin Castle count “goes against the spirit of what the Government is trying to do to stop spread of the virus”.

By law every candidate and their agent is entitled to attend proceedings but there are over 120 candidates and Mr O’Donovan said that along with count staff and volunteers and security personnel, if every agent and candidate attended, over the course of the five day count “you’d have somewhere around 500 people milling in and out of the hall”.

He said: “I know it’s a great scene at times. It’s like being at a mart selling an animal.” Everyone wanted to watch their vote coming out but, he added that it was also a very long day during which not a lot happened and their presence “won’t make an iota of difference”.

Mr O’Donovan said the Covid-19 crisis had become a very serious issue.

“Constitutionally the count has to take place and the 49 Senators need to be elected,” on the vocational and university panels.

He said he had contacted Fine Gael Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer who supported his call and contacted contestants by phone, text and WhatsApp.

He had received positive feedback from a number of candidates that they would not travel and appealed to all others to stay home.

Coverage of the election will be provided on the Oireachtas.ie website and on social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

A statement earlier in the week by the Houses of the Oireachtas said access the to the Printworks in the Dublin Castle where the count is being held would be restricted to candidates and their agents, the “minimum attendance allowed by law”.

Candidates had been urged to restrict attendance to either candidate or agent only in the interests of public health.

The NUI count starts at 12 noon in the RDS on Tuesday and the Trinity count on the same day in the Trinity College exam hall, with similar restrictions.