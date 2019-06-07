School children ‘gobsmacked’ after meeting Trump in Doonbeg

A Co Clare primary school principal declared her pupils “absolutely gobsmacked” by a chance encounter with President Donald Trump as he played golf in Doonbeg.

Aideen O’Mahoney, the principal of Clohanes National School next to Mr Trump’s West Clare golf resort, said that she, four members of staff and the school’s children stood by the course in the hope of seeing the president.

The teacher and her pupils managed to secure unique face time with the US president amid heavy security around a golf course swarming with US Secret Service agents, gardaí and Defence Forces personnel.

Ms O’Mahony told RTÉ’s News At One programme that the school children were waving American flags near the ninth green and that Mr Trump waved to them as he came up the fairway during his round.

A Secret Service agent and member of An Garda Siochána said that the president would like to meet the teachers and four members of staff shook hands with the president on a tee box.

President Trump meeting the children of Clohanes National School pic.twitter.com/4d9kZvDMQF — Patrick O' Neill (@Patrick86oneill) June 7, 2019

The teachers asked whether they could bring the children up to meet him and he said that he would go down to them. He walked down to the children and stood for photographs with them.

The children from the 27-pupil school at Cloonnagarnaun on the west coast of Co Clare - about four kilometers from Mr Trump’s golf resort - also sang the president a verse of My Lovely Rose of Clare.

“They were are absolutely gobsmacked; they just can’t believe it. They have just had an absolutely amazing, amazing morning,” she said.

Mr Trump asked whether the children were “good at school” and “good to do their work” and whether they liked school. He encouraged them to be “good in school and to do their work and so on,” the principal said.

“It was lovely. It was totally unexpected. It wasn’t planned; there was nothing organised. We just decided to take it on ourselves to come to the hill and maybe just wave a flag,” she said.

The US president played a round of golf at the course he bought in 2014, two and a half years before he became president, heading of flying by helicopter to Shannon Airport and on to the United States on Air Force One.

Earlier, there had been speculation building that Mr Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania, might visit another school in the area, Doonbeg National School, but the visit never materialised.