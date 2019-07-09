Same-sex marriage coming to North if Stormont not open again by October

British MPs have approved an amendment requiring Westminster to legalise same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland if a new Stormont Executive is not formed by October 21st by 383 votes to 73, a majority of 310.

A proposal aiming to extend abortion access was also approved, by 332 votes to 99. The issues are key points of difference between the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Director of The Rainbow Project and member of the Love Equality civic campaign John O’Doherty said: “Parliament has always had the power to legislate for marriage equality in Northern Ireland and we are glad the House of Commons has seen sense and voted to give people in Northern Ireland the same freedoms enjoyed by everyone else in these islands.

“All love is equal and we are proud to celebrate this achievement with our community, friends, colleagues and allies from across these islands.

“Our future got a little brighter today and we hope that LGBT people across Northern Ireland will wake up tomorrow feeling more hopeful for the future we all want to see.”

MPs at Westminster have voted overwhelmingly to extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights to Northern Ireland. — Denis Staunton (@denisstaunton) July 9, 2019

Earlier, DUP MPs criticised amendments tabled by Labour’s Conor McGinn, who was born in Armagh, and Stella Creasy that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights to Northern Ireland.

Mr McGinn’s amendment obliged the British government to introduce same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland if the devolved institutions were not restored by October 21st.

The division list for Mr McGinn’s amendment showed it was supported by 105 Conservative MPs; 222 Labour; 25 SNP; 10 Liberal Democrats; four Plaid Cymru; four Change UK; 12 Independent MPs and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas. Voting against it were 65 Conservative MPs and eight DUP MPs.

Mr McGinn told The Irish Times on Monday: “If the Executive is formed before October 21st, then that’s great and they should get on with doing this at Stormont. But if it’s not, then we’re going to do it at Westminster. But in any event, when devolution is restored, marriage law reverts back to the devolved institutions and they can change the law again if they so wish.”

But DUP MPs and Independent unionist Sylvia Hermon said that by legislating for devolved issues, Westminster would not be respecting the devolution settlement in Northern Ireland.

Stormont collapsed in January 2017 when the late Martin McGuinness of Sinn Féin resigned as deputy first minister, citing concerns over a scheme to subsidise renewal energy.

However, Sinn Féin’s concerns about the Northern executive were broader than the renewable energy controversy and the party has said it will not participate in a reformed executive unless there was a plan to legalise same-sex marriage in the North, reform its abortion laws and introduce an Irish language Act that would recognise the rights of Irish speakers. - Additional reporting PA