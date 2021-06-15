Ryan says additional restrictions on travel from UK to last ‘weeks’

A tightening of travel restrictions between UK and Ireland is expected to last just a few weeks to stave back the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

The Cabinet is meeting on Tuesday and it is “likely we will change our recommendations on people coming from the UK just for this period because there is a concern about this variant”, he said.

“It will be a tightening where rather than being able to release yourself from quarantine after five days, make that 10 days on the back of two PCR tests to show negative.

“The reason is to try and hold that (Delta variant) back as the vaccination programme rolls out for a number of weeks to give us extra protection.”

Mr Ryan said genome testing in Ireland has shown “small numbers” of the variant “more in the eastern half, than on the west.”

But he said the variant - which is more infectious and has become the dominant strain in the UK - remains a concern.

“The more we can delay its spread, the better protection we have… it is being cautious,” he added.

Plans to further relax restrictions on essential air travel only on July 19th - including from the UK - are expected to go ahead “so people can look forward to that”, Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio.

“But in the interim we still want to be cautious.”