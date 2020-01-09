Rural Independent TDs plan no-confidence motion in Harris

The leader of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, Mattie McGrath, has said he supports colleague Michael Collins’s proposal for a motion of no confidence in Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“I haven’t had confidence in Simon Harris in a long time,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Mr Collins is proposing a no-confidence motion in the Minister late this month when Independents have the ability to dictate the Dáil’s business.

There will be an opportunity to put forward the motion at the end of January or in early February, Mr Collins said. “I am hopeful that any self-respecting politician will support this motion. I think it would be carried.”

Mr Collins said the Minister had presided over a “major crisis in the health service” with elective surgeries being cancelled, record numbers on trolleys, a recruitment embargo, delayed discharges and the “highest ever” waiting lists.

“Somebody must be accountable for all this.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, another member of the Rural Independent Group, called on Micheál Martin “to grasp the nettle”.

It should be Micheál Martin, not the Rural Independent Group, who put forward the motion of no confidence, he said. Ultimately it will be up to the people to decide, he said. “They’re the bosses.”

Mr Collins, a Cork South-West TD, said he and Mr Healy-Rae had returned from Belfast earlier this week with the 51st group of patients from the southwest who had cataract surgery in Northern Ireland rather than remain on waiting lists.

When asked if he was ready for a general election if the motion of no confidence was successful, Mr Collins said: “it is up to Leo if an election is needed or not. Simon Harris is not functioning as a Minister. If that means a general election then so be it.”

The time of year was not an issue, he said, as preparations had already begun. “It’s already started. The sooner the better.” Ministers already have Vote Number 1 stickers on their cars, he said.

Mr Healy-Rae compared the Government to a car with no brakes and four bald tyres rolling down a hill. “This Government’s race is finally ran.”

Mr McGrath described discussions on the Government between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Martin as “unseemly”, and he urged them to “throw in the towel”.

There was “too much spin” and “the arrogance is palpable”, Mr McGrath added.