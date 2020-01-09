Rural Independent TDs agree to put down no-confidence motion in Harris on February 5th

A group of rural independent TDs are set to put down a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Health Simon Harris on February 5th, with the Government facing a potential defeat if it loses the support of a handful of key independent TDs.

Independent TDs Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Peter Fitzpatrick and Michael Harty amongst others will support the motion leaving the Government reliant on the support of Noel Grealish, Denis Naughten and Michael Lowry for survival.

Mr Naughten has told the Irish Times that he wants to see the wording of the motion before making a final decision saying he will continue to examine such motions on a “case by case” basis.

The motion will be put down by the rural independents group, which includes Mr Grealish and Mr Lowry. A source said while a formal meeting has not yet been held by the group as whole, it is hoped it will agree to a collective position, which would mean a likely defeat for the Government.

The groups has confirmed it plans move the motion on February 5th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted on Thursday that the current numbers in the Dáil are “precarious”.

There are 157 TDs in the Dáil now that Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy has resigned. Under the confidence and supply agreement, Fianna Fáil’s 45 TDs abstain on such a motion.

The Ceann Comhairle will not vote unless there is a tie so 111 TDs could potentially vote for or against Mr Harris, meaning the Government needs at least 56 votes to win.

The Government, with the help of the Independent members of Cabinet, commands the support of 53.

It would need the continued support of Mr Lowry, Mr Grealish and Mr Naughten, all of whom supported the Government in December during the last motion in the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

In December’s motion the Government mustered through by 56 votes to 53, which was sufficient as Donegal Independent TD Thomas Pringle was absent, and a pairing arrangement was in place between Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

The other complicating matter is that Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said before Christmas that he would ignore the confidence and supply deal and vote against the Government if another motion was put forward.

Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick said he will vote no confidence in Mr Harris has he believes the Minister is “out of his depth.”

Mr Harty said he would also vote no confidence in Mr Harris due to the failure to grapple with the trolley crisis, a crisis which Mr Harty said was “entirely predictable”.

A statement from Danny Healy-Rae said he would support a motion of no confidence in the Minister for Health Minister Simon Harris.

“Time is clearly up for this Government as they have left the people down badly especially Minister Simon Harris in Health, Minister Eoghan Murphy in Housing and Minister Shane Ross along who along with the Government have done more harm to the people of rural Ireland than any previous Government.”

Earlier, the leader of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, Mattie McGrath, has said he supports colleague Michael Collins’s proposal for a motion of no confidence in Minister for Health Simon Harris.

“I haven’t had confidence in Simon Harris in a long time,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Mr Collins is proposing a no-confidence motion in the Minister late this month when Independents have the ability to dictate the Dáil’s business.

There will be an opportunity to put forward the motion at the end of January or in early February, Mr Collins said. “I am hopeful that any self-respecting politician will support this motion. I think it would be carried.”

Mr Collins said the Minister had presided over a “major crisis in the health service” with elective surgeries being cancelled, record numbers on trolleys, a recruitment embargo, delayed discharges and the “highest ever” waiting lists.

“Somebody must be accountable for all this.”

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, another member of the Rural Independent Group, called on Micheál Martin “to grasp the nettle”.

It should be Micheál Martin, not the Rural Independent Group, who put forward the motion of no confidence, he said. Ultimately it will be up to the people to decide, he said. “They’re the bosses.”

Mr Collins, a Cork South-West TD, said he and Danny Healy-Rae had returned from Belfast earlier this week with the 51st group of patients from the southwest who had cataract surgery in Northern Ireland rather than remain on waiting lists.

When asked if he was ready for a general election if the motion of no confidence was successful, Mr Collins said: “it is up to Leo if an election is needed or not. Simon Harris is not functioning as a Minister. If that means a general election then so be it.”

The time of year was not an issue, he said, as preparations had already begun. “It’s already started. The sooner the better.” Ministers already have Vote Number 1 stickers on their cars, he said.

Mr Healy-Rae compared the Government to a car with no brakes and four bald tyres rolling down a hill. “This Government’s race is finally ran.”

Mr McGrath described discussions on the Government between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Martin as “unseemly”, and he urged them to “throw in the towel”.

There was “too much spin” and “the arrogance is palpable”, Mr McGrath added.