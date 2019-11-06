RTÉ planning 200 job cuts and 15 per cent pay reduction for top presenters

RTÉ is planning substantial job cuts and a 15 per cent pay reduction for its highest earning presenters as part of a major financial restructuring to save €60 million over the next three years.

The Irish Times has learned around 200 job cuts are envisaged by senior figures in the organisation, although it is not clear if an exact figure will be spelled out to staff when the plan is announced next week.

The plan also envisages the closure of RTÉ’s Limerick studio. Despite speculation, Lyric FM will not be closed, but it will no longer be based in Limerick and will instead operate from Cork and Dublin. It will also be “much reduced” in size, according to well placed sources.

An indefinite pay freeze will be introduced for all staff apart from senior management, who will take a 10 per cent pay cut. It is expected the role of all staff will be reviewed to ascertain if people can be better deployed elsewhere across RTÉ.

Dee Forbes, the director general, will also take a 10 per cent pay cut, along with the other eight members of the Executive Board and potentially a broader swathe of senior managers. Members of the RTÉ Authority will also waive their fees in future.

Recent accounts show Ms Forbes receives a salary of €250,000 along with a €25,000 car allowance and pension contributions of €63,000 – bringing her total remuneration package to €338,000.

Highest-paid presenters

Latest figures show that salaries for the 10 highest-paid presenters amounted to €3m in 2016. While the total figure represents a small percentage of the overall expenditure there has been increasing public and political pressure to cut such pay.

An RTÉ spokesman said RTÉ has no comment at this time.

There are currently 1,822 staff employed at RTÉ, 250 of which are part-time. Well placed figures said a reduction of 200 – which would be 11 per cent of the workforce - is an “ambition” but stressed the eventual reduction may be less or more.

The latest accounts show that staff costs amounted to €148.5m with a further €34.9m being paid to contractors.

A voluntary redundancy programme that started in 2017 saw in the region of 160 staff leave, according to last year’s annual report.

The broadcaster has been struggling to adapt to the challenges posed in the digital era, with commercial revenues plummeting from €245.5m in 2007 to €150m last year.

The cost cutting plan is expected to be published on Tuesday, with Ms Forbes expected to address a town hall meeting of staff. No further land sale at its Donnybrook base is envisaged in the short term, but sources did not rule it out in the longer term.

There is understood to be significant tensions over the plan between the board of RTÉ, led by chairwoman Moya Doherty and the executives, led by Ms Forbes.

The board is understood to have been concerned by what some members see as a failure by the executives to face up to the full gravity of the broadcaster’s financial difficulties. There has also been frustration among executives about what they see as a lack of support from the Government, which has declined to increase the licence fee.

It is also understood that some high-profile members of staff may not have their contracts renewed when they expire.