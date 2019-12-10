RTÉ gets a €10m Christmas present from Government
Inside Politics: A commission on the future of public service broadcasting is also set to be established
RTÉ has argued, as it has done for years, that the licence fee is antiquated and must be reformed
Good morning.
Around this time of year, just before the Dáil rises for its Christmas recess, cabinet agendas are thicker, and the proceedings of ministers at their weekly meetings zippier as governments attempt to discharge as much business as possible before the year’s end.