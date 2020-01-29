Ross worst Transport Minister ‘I’ve ever seen,’ says Green leader

Shane Ross is possibly the worst Minister for Transport “that I’ve ever seen”, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking at the party’s transport policy launch he said there had been a complete absence of leadership from Mr Ross.

Mr Ryan said he did not want to be personal but there had been no initiatives and no determination to make change.

He said if recent opinion polls reflected reality, one in 10 people would vote Green and on that basis they could win 15 seats.

He said that any one of those Green candidates “ would be able to step up to the plate and do the job better than Shane Ross.”

In its transport proposals the party plans a major overhaul of Ireland’s transport system to make public transport “a real option for the majority of people in rural, urban and suburban Ireland”.

The party plans to double investment with 10 per cent of the capital transport budget for walking and a further 10 per cent for cycling, said Cllr Patrick Costello, a Dublin South Central candidate.

Proposals also include a re-organisation of the Department of Transport which is currently “simply incapable” of addressing the issue of carbon emissions which have trebled for road transport in the past 30 years, the party said.

In a seven page document, the party predicts the cost of congestion will rise to €2 billion a year. Dublin Bay North Candidate, Cllr David Healy, said the evidence was clear in the impact of air pollution from emissions on human health with 1,500 deaths a year.

Dublin Central candidate Neasa Hourigan said one in 10 commuters walk in their journey while the average in the EU is five in 10. Walking is on the increase but “we don’t see that in our transport budget”.

The party would deliver improved quality of life to tackle climate change. It says it will overhaul Ireland’s transport system, making public transport a real option for the majority of people in rural, suburban and urban Ireland.

Ms Hourigan said the Greens want to build a hierarchy of walkers with vulnerable walkers at the top.

Dublin Fingal TD Joe O’Brien said train transport had worsened and that accessibility for people with disabilities is a major issue. He said accessibility was crucial and he also called for the electrification of rail devices.

He said the Greens rather than any other party would push the Metro North project. He said Ireland’s rail network from 100 years ago ran to nearly every part of the country and they would look at old rail lines to determine what could be done with them.

Mr Ryan pledged that Dublin would become a great cycling city if they are in government. They would be “ambitious and bold and big” on developing public transport.

He said there had been no debate on climate change and he hoped that would change in the remaining 10 days.

He said the party was not anti-motorist but by having other options it would make it easier for people who do travel by car and that people would not have to commute for four hours a day.

Clare Cllr Róisín Garvey said rural communities were car reliant and there needed to be a better bus service and more options for rural transport.