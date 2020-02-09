Roscommon-Galway results: SF’s Claire Kerrane set to make history

Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane looks set to be the party’s first TD in the Rosommon since the election of George Noble Plunkett in the North Roscommon bye-election of 1917.

Ms Kerrane’s likely election means that for the first occasion since the foundation of the State, neither Fianna Fail or Fine Gael will take a seat in this constituency. If she takes the final seat, Ms Kerrane will become only the second woman ever to win a seat in Roscommon and the first since 1981.

Likely to top the poll is sitting Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice. First elected in the Roscommon South Leitrim bye-election in 2014, the Creggs man is expected to top the poll and exceed the quota on the first count.

Final tallies indicate Mr Fitzmaurice has 12,904 votes with the projected quota expected to be about 12,200 votes. He is expected to be followed by fellow independent and former minister for communications Denis Naughten with 8,310 votes ahead of Sinn Féin’s Kerrane on 7,873.

Fianna Fail’s candidates of Deputy Eugene Murphy and Cllr Orla Leyden, daughter of former minister of state, Senator Terry Leyden, have polled 4,987 and 3,019 respectively. However it’s believed Ms Kerrane will attract considerable transfers, particularly from Mr Fitzmaurice’s surplus.

Fianna Fail strategists remain hopeful Ms Leyden can transfer to her running mate. However the late addition of Ms Leyden to the election race, 48 hours before the election was called, caused considerable friction within party ranks.

Fine Gael’s vote is set to drop on its 2016 performance. The party’s sole candidate, Cllr Aisling Dolan from Ballinasloe, Co Galway, secured 5,391 first preferences based on estimated tallies. She was added to the party’s ticket last December after being elected an independent councillor last May.

The Green Party’s Julie O’Donoghue, secured an estimated 1,385 votes based on estimated tallies. The Bandon native, now living in Roscommon Town will increase her party’s vote in the constituency by approximately 2 per cent in her first electoral outing. A first count declaration is expected around 5pm this evening.

Candidates: Denis Naughten (Ind), Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind), Eugene Murphy (FF), Orla Leyden (FF), Aisling Dolan (FG), Claire Kerrane (SF), Julie O’Donoghue (Green), Paul Hanley (National Party), James Hope (Aontú), Thomas D Fallon (Ind), Kenny Tynan (PBP).