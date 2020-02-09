Roscommon-Galway results: FF’s Murphy concedes seat in Roscommon Galway

Following the completion of the second count, sitting Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy has conceded defeat in retaining his seat in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

Murphy, elected at the first attempt in 2011, trails Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane by over 3,100 votes. With running mate Orla Leyden trailing Murphy by just over two thousand votes on 3,124, he feels her transfers will not be enough to lift him over Ms Kerrane, who has increased her first preference share at this election by over 10 per cent.

Following the election of Michael Fitzmaurice on the first count, it’s expected fellow Independent Deputy Denis Naughten will take the second seat, despite a drop in his first preference vote of just over 12 per cent on the last election. Naughten is currently 2,300 votes shy of the quota.

Four candidates have been eliminated following the end of the second count with the votes of Independent Thomas Fallon, the National Party’s Paul Hanley, Aontú’s James Hope and People Before Profit/Solidarity candidate currently being distributed.

It’s not expected any candidate will reach the quota following the conclusion of count three, which is expected to result in the elimination of the Green Party’s Julie O’Donoghue.

Candidates: Denis Naughten (Ind), Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind), Eugene Murphy (FF), Orla Leyden (FF), Aisling Dolan (FG), Claire Kerrane (SF), Julie O’Donoghue (Green), Paul Hanley (National Party), James Hope (Aontú), Thomas D Fallon (Ind), Kenny Tynan (PBP).