Roscommon-Galway results: Denis Naughten takes second seat

Denis Naughten (Independent) took the second seat in the Roscommon-Galway constituency following the fifth count at the Dr Hyde centre shortly after 1.45am on Monday.

Following the declaration, returning officer Mary Raftery adjourned the count to resume at noon on Monday.

This followed a power outage which occurred after 1.25am. While counters with the help of emergency lights valiantly continued their work, the decision was made to defer the distribution of Denis Naughten’s surplus of 3,279 votes.

Mr Naughten took the second seat on the fifth count following the elimination of Fine Gael’s Aisling Dolan, whose transfer of 3,817 saw Mr Naughten exceed the quota by 3,279 votes.

Earlier, Michael Fitzmaurice took the first seat on the first count, exceeding the quota by 1,637 first preferences, increasing his vote by more than 7 per cent on the last general election.

Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane increased her party’s first preference share by more than 10 per cent since the general election of 2016. She remains 2,024 votes ahead of sitting Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy in a nail-biting conclusion to this three-seat constituency, with Mr Naughten’s surplus of 3,279 to be distributed.

It has been a disappointing election for Fianna Fáil, as their support dropped by 2 per cent despite the late addition of Cllr Órla Leyden, daughter of former minister of state Senator Terry Leyden, to the ticket.

Despite a drop of 2.93 per cent in their first preference vote, Fine Gael’s Aisling Dolan polled a respectable 5,466 first preferences, consolidating the party’s core support after running mate Senator Maura Hopkins withdrew from the election a week before polling.

Earlier, following the completion of the second count, sitting Fianna Fáil Deputy Eugene Murphy conceded defeat in retaining his seat in Roscommon-Galway.

Four candidates were eliminated following the end of the second count with the votes of Independent Thomas Fallon, the National Party’s Paul Hanley, Aontú’s James Hope and People Before Profit/Solidarity candidate then distributed.

Candidates: Denis Naughten (Ind), Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind), Eugene Murphy (FF), Orla Leyden (FF), Aisling Dolan (FG), Claire Kerrane (SF), Julie O’Donoghue (Green), Paul Hanley (National Party), James Hope (Aontú), Thomas D Fallon (Ind), Kenny Tynan (PBP).