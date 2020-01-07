RIC controversy: Minister for Justice defers commemoration event

A State commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been postponed following public and political backlash.

The event, which was to be held in Dublin Castle on January 17th, has been postponed by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan after a number of politicians said they would boycott the event. Independent Alliance ministers John Halligan and Kevin Boxer Moran also said they would not attend.

Mr Flanagan said that “given the disappointing response of some to the planned event on 17th January, I do not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme. Therefore, I am announcing its deferral.”

He said will consult further with the expert advisory group on centenary commemoration and with the all-party consultative group on commemoration “with a view to organising an event that is inclusive and fully respectful of all the traditions and memories on this island.”

He added that there were “those in the RIC who committed atrocities.”

“The horrific record of the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries is well known. But there were thousands of other officers who behaved with dignity and honour in serving their communities. And we should not seek to airbrush these people from our history.”

Historian Professor Diarmaid Ferriter said the expert advisory group on commemorations never suggested there should be a State event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

He took issue with a statement by Mr Flanagan who said on Monday that the proposed State commemoration was made “under the guidance of the expert advisory group on centenary commemorations”.

Mr Flanagan had responded to the mounting furore over the commemoration event on January 17th in Dublin Castle by stressing that it was never intended to honour the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries too.

He added: “This event is one of a large number of events taking place during this decade to acknowledge and commemorate significant events or developments in the history of our island one hundred years ago.

“It is not a celebration. It is an acknowledgement the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC, and is in no sense a commemoration of the Black and Tans or the Auxiliaries.”

Professor Ferriter said the advisory group, which comprises of himself and other professional historians under the chairmanship of Dr Maurice Manning, did not recommend that a service for the RIC and the DMP be included in the list of State commemorations.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said In a statement on Tuesday Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised the Government’s handling of the event.

“In my view, the event organised by the Minister for Justice is not the appropriate vehicle to explore such complex themes.

“It was an error of judgement compounded by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste and their reaction to those who have decided not to participate.

Mr Martin said that Mr Varadkar and Mr Flanagan should withdraw their accusation that those who choose not to attend this event are abandoning “mutual understanding and reconciliation”.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the Government’s stance.

Mr Varadkar said the RIC/DMP commemoration “is not a celebration. It’s about remembering our history, not condoning what happened. We will also remember the terrible burning of Cork, Balbriggan, partition and the atrocities of the Civil War.”

It then emerged on Tuesday that a number of Fine Gael councillors and general election candidates had also hit out at the decision to hold the event.

More than 100 messages were sent into a private Whatsapp group of Fine Gael councillors in the last day with some complaining that Fine Gael had performed an “own goal” in the controversy around the commemoration, sources have said.

Councillors in the group expressed concern about the political reaction, said the situation was “going down extremely badly” with others saying many party members were against the event which is due to be held in Dublin Castle on Friday week.

Senior Fine Gael TDs have reported receiving large numbers of complaints from constituents. One TD said they had received over 50 complaints.