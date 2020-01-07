RIC controversy: Independent Alliance concerned at commemoration

Concerns are growing within Fine Gael’s coalition partners about the planned commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran - who, as Minister for State for the Office of Public Works, is responsible for Dublin Castle, where next week’s event is due to beheld - is understood to have concerns about the January 17th ceremony remembering those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Mr Moran was said to be contacting his colleagues in the Alliance on Tuesday morning, amid mounting calls for the Government to reassess its plans.

John Pratt, the Labour Lord Mayor of Waterford, has become the latest mayor to say he will not attend the event.

Although Mr Pratt said he has not yet received an invitation, he said will not travel to Dublin Castle for the ceremony, which is due to be addressed by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr Flanagan has sought to clarify that the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries will not be honoured at the commemoration next week for the two police services in Ireland before independence.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan was the latest of a growing number of politicians to say they would not attend the commemoration.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was appropriate the two police forces were remembered, but not in the context of the Decade of Centenaries.

In a letter to Mr Flanagan, he said both police forces were complicit in a “violent response to oppose and suppress the democratic wishes of the majority on the island. I do not believe there is a moral equivalence between the struggle for Irish independence between the years 1912 and 1922 and the effort made to suppress that struggle by the military forces of the colonial power”.

Dublin city councillors on Monday voted by 38-10 to “not participate or have representation at the event”, describing the ceremony as “obscene” and saying the RIC had an “intolerable record of barbarism”.

Cancelled

Dublin Lord Mayor Cllr Paul McAuliffe, his Cork counterpart Cllr John Sheehan, mayor of Galway Cllr Mike Cubbard and Clare mayor Cllr Cathal Crowe have confirmed they will not be attending.

Sinn Féin has called for the event to be cancelled.

All have stated that both police forces opposed the national struggle for freedom during the War of Independence and should not be commemorated.

Mr Flanagan yesterday accused politicians who intend to boycott the event of putting aside “principles of mutual understanding and reconciliation in an effort to gain headlines”.

He stressed the remembrance ceremony was in “no sense a commemoration for the Black and Tans or the Auxiliaries” but an “acknowledgment of the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC”.

He acknowledged there were sensitivities on both sides and that the RIC had “found itself on the wrong side of history” during the War of Independence.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “disappointed” at the decision of some figures to boycott the event, but he indicated that the Government would not be cancelling.

Mr Varadkar said the Government stood over the decision to commemorate the RIC and DMP. “I think it’s a shame that people are boycotting the event but the Government stands over the decision to hold the event,” he said

“I remember, you know, 10, 15 years ago it was very controversial to commemorate the deaths of soldiers in World War I, because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they fought for the United Kingdom, because they fought for the British.

“That has changed. We now all accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and proper to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in the First World War. And I think the same thing really applies to police officers, police officers who were killed, Catholic and Protestant alike, who were members of the RIC and the DMP.”