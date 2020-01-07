RIC controversy: ‘Boxer’ Moran wants commemoration postponed

The Minister of State responsible for Dublin Castle says next week’s commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police should be postponed.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran - who, as Minister for State for the Office of Public Works, is responsible for Dublin Castle, where the event is due to beheld - said debate around the commemoration in recent days “reflects the serious sensitivities and concerns that people have some 100 years after the country’s struggle for independence”.

He called for the event to be postponed, and confirmed he will not be attending Dublin Castle for the ceremony remembering those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP). It is understood his party colleague Finian McGrath will also not attend.

“I believe it should be postponed to allow for greater reflection on how best to deal with the wider issue of such commemorations,” Mr Moran said.

“We are at a very sensitive period in our historic 100 year anniversaries and the planned commemoration of members who served in the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) prior to independence while being led by good intentions, has failed to recognise the deep-seated feelings surrounding the force.

“We must respect the sincerely held feelings of people on the matter and note the historical record of how policing was carried out in the State from when the RIC was formed in 1836 and which ultimately led to the declaration in April 2019 by Dáil Éireann to boycott the police service.

“I believe it would be wrong that this difficult period of Irish history that we are about to commemorate and which led to our independence to ignore the firmly held convictions by the general public.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the Government’s stance.

Mr Varadkar said the RIC/DMP commemoration “is not a celebration. It’s about remembering our history, not condoning what happened. We will also remember the terrible burning of Cork, Balbriggan, partition and the atrocities of the Civil War.”

“We should respect all traditions on our island and be mature enough as a State to acknowledge all aspects of our past.”

Separately John Pratt, the Labour Lord Mayor of Waterford, has become the latest mayor to say he will not attend the event.

Although Mr Pratt said he has not yet received an invitation, he said will not travel to Dublin Castle for the ceremony, which is due to be addressed by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr Flanagan has sought to clarify that the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries will not be honoured at the commemoration next week for the two police services in Ireland before independence.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan was the latest of a growing number of politicians to say they would not attend the commemoration.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was appropriate the two police forces were remembered, but not in the context of the Decade of Centenaries.

In a letter to Mr Flanagan, he said both police forces were complicit in a “violent response to oppose and suppress the democratic wishes of the majority on the island. I do not believe there is a moral equivalence between the struggle for Irish independence between the years 1912 and 1922 and the effort made to suppress that struggle by the military forces of the colonial power”.

Dublin city councillors on Monday voted by 38-10 to “not participate or have representation at the event”, describing the ceremony as “obscene” and saying the RIC had an “intolerable record of barbarism”.

Cancelled

Dublin Lord Mayor Cllr Paul McAuliffe, his Cork counterpart Cllr John Sheehan, mayor of Galway Cllr Mike Cubbard and Clare mayor Cllr Cathal Crowe have confirmed they will not be attending.

Sinn Féin has called for the event to be cancelled.

All have stated that both police forces opposed the national struggle for freedom during the War of Independence and should not be commemorated.

Mr Flanagan yesterday accused politicians who intend to boycott the event of putting aside “principles of mutual understanding and reconciliation in an effort to gain headlines”.

He stressed the remembrance ceremony was in “no sense a commemoration for the Black and Tans or the Auxiliaries” but an “acknowledgment of the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC”.

He acknowledged there were sensitivities on both sides and that the RIC had “found itself on the wrong side of history” during the War of Independence.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “disappointed” at the decision of some figures to boycott the event and indicated the Government would not be cancelling.