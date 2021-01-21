Restaurants and bars could stay closed until the end of May, says Taoiseach

Restaurants and bars could stay closed until the end of May, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has warned.

Mr Martin said that given the unpredictability of Covid-19, especially with new variants emerging, “nothing could be ruled out” in terms of lifting restrictions.

Asked in an interview on Virgin Media News on Thursday if restaurants and bars would remain closed until the end of May, Mr Martin responded: “I am not ruling it out.

“If we’ve learned anything, this virus behaves you know and evolves and changes. So, I think we can’t make predictions that far out.

The head of the body representing restaurateurs in Ireland conceded it was :highly probably” that restaurants and hotels will remain closed until the start of May,

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said the key date for his industry was now the bank holiday weekend at the start of May.

He said that by that stage the whole industry would effectively have the status of a start-up and there would need to be a programme of recapitalisation and debt forgiveness.

“By then most business will be closed for so long they will have a huge amount of legacy debt. Business supports are good but don’t cover all the debt and the bills. What we are looking for is debt forgiveness,” he said.

In the interview, Mr Martin confirmed that the Level 5 restrictions would continue until the end of February. However, he said that schools and construction would be looked at differently as they were regarded as essential.

In terms of the vaccination programme, he said the expected availability from the Spring of other vaccines such Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna would help accelerate the vaccination programme. He said the priority in the next stages of vaccination by March would be the over 70s as targeting that group will help reduce the number of mortalities and serious illness.

“By the latter part of the first half of the year we will have plenty of vaccines coming in. The issue then will be the administration of them,” he said.

Mr Martin acknowledged that monitoring incoming passenger into Ireland represented a challenge and a difficulty. Referring to the authorities contacting an estimated 1,300 Brazilian passengers who arrived in recent weeks, he said quite a number had come forward and had been assessed.

“The traffic has gone way down. I mean international traffic is over really bar very small numbers. But it still is - I’m not underplaying it - I do think there’s an issue there that we have to keep very vigilant on,” he said.

He also said he felt concern about the impact the pandemic and restrictions was having on the mental health of people, but added the vaccine gave him hope.