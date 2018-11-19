Report on cross-Border co-operation ‘will be published’

A joint EU-UK report mapping out areas of cross-Border co-operation that could be affected by Brexit will be published, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The document informed the Brexit negotiating process and EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has called for the European Commission to publish it.

To date the European Commission and the British government, which technically owns the document, had refused to publish it because the negotiations around the Irish backstop were so sensitive.

On Monday Mr Varadkar said the report was a joint EU-UK document and will be published jointly.

“Yes, the Irish Government would be very happy to see that report published,” he said. “The plan is to publish it, by the way, but it will be published as a joint EU-UK document so it’s not ours to publish.

“It’ll be done jointly by the EU and the UK and what that indicates to everyone is the extent to which so much north-south co-operation is underpinned by European law. It’s not just about trade and customs and regulation, and even things like recognising qualifications for cross-Border work. All of those things are whey much underpinned by European law so I would very much like to see it published without delay.

“But it’s not our call. It is an EU-UK document and it has to be done in that way.”

On Monday Ms O’Reilly said the document should be published because it was important citizens were as informed as possible.

Ms O’Reilly said there was “nothing inherently secret” about the details and anyone who took the time to do the research could have found the details “in a few hours”.

It was feared publishing it would have an impact “on the serenity of the negotiations,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Now the negotiations have concluded, Ms O’Reilly said she believes it is in the public interest for the documents to be released.

“It is very important the people be aware of the importance of EU law in relation to North-South co-operation,” she said.

The report was compiled was carried out by the British government in the summer and autumn of 2017 at the request of the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

British, Irish and EU officials explored all aspects of North-South cooperation and discovered there were 150 areas which were underpinned by EU law.

In January a complainant had asked the European Commission to publish the document, but the Commission refused on the grounds the document was effectively the property of the UK and the British government wanted it to remain confidential.

After several attempts to have the report published, the complainant turned to the EU Ombudsman, on the grounds that the Brexit negotiations were supposed to be transparent, and the public had a right to know what areas of North-South co-operation could be at risk because of Brexit.

According to Ms O’Reilly’s investigation, the commission argued that “the disclosure of the requested document, which originated from the UK government, against the UK’s express wishes, would undermine the trust between the UK and the commission at a sensitive time in the negotiations.”

Ms O’Reilly, who was given access to the document, told the complainant in her report that it covered “a wide array of cross-Border topics such as trade, animal health, tourism, the environment, cross-Border fraud prevention, the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and farming.”