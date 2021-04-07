Reopening of retail and cultural sites possible from May ‘if we hold firm’

A further easing of Covid-19 restrictions from May onwards will be considered by Cabinet “if we can hold firm for a little bit longer”, a Government offical said on Wednesday morning.

At a Covid-19 briefing, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said the further easing could include the return of construction, retail, hairdressers as well as the reopening of cultural sites.

“If we can hold firm for a little bit longer, and if the health situation allows, a further of easing of restrictions will be considered from May 4th. Areas being considered are the full reopening of construction, the phased return of non-essential retail starting with click and collect and outdoor retail like garden centres and nurseries, the recommencement of personal services on a staggered basis, reopening of museums, galleries and libraries and the recommencement of religious services on a staggered basis.”

From next Monday, people will be asked to “stay local” as the 5km limit on non-essential trael is eased to allow in-county travel along with journeys within a 20km radius across county borders.

From the same date, people can also meet one other household outdoors but not in gardens. All residential construction will also restart.

Secondary school students from first to transition year will also return to schools for the first time this year.

From April 19th, elite sport will return as well as training for and playing for adult intercounty GAA. On April 26th, outdoor sports facilities can reopen such as tennis courts and golf courses.

Parents are also being asked to “remain vigilant” for the remainder of the Easter break and following the planned full return of schools play dates should be avoided.

Ms Canavan urged the public to “hang on a little longer as the reach and impact of the vaccine begins to take hold”.

“This week we will see the administration of the one millionth dose of the vaccine. We have already seen that infection rates in vaccinated groups have fallen dramatically, allowing nursing homes visits to return.”

The health service recently rolled out a number of walk-in coronavirus test centres for asymptomatic people.

Between March 25th and April 5th, the HSE set up 12 such centres.

Some 22,644 people have attended those centres of which those aged 25-44 made up nearly half of the walk-ins.

More testing centres will open later this week, Ms Canavan said, where there is the greatest risk of disease.

The overall positivity rate across the centres is 2.7 per cent with the highest rate in Finglas of 5 per cent.

Ms Canavan said new studies due to be released by Government show that compliance with restrictions is still high and that one in five people have at least one close contact outside the home each day.

Workplaces and household visits account for the majority of close contact interactions and many of those visits involve essential work and caring.

Social visits are part of that, however. “What is more concerning is that the minority having social visits in households are taking fewer precautions than they were in early February. One in 10 people report hosting visitors or visiting another household for social reasons on any given day,” Ms Canavan said.

Most of these visits take place indoors with no masks, she said.

“These risks have resulted in a doubling of the proportion of the population who are having close contact encounters during social visits from 3.1 per cent to 6.7 per cent. Each of these visits typically involve two to three people from another household.

“Many months back we were saying every contact counts. If anything this even more the case with the new variant which is now dominant in Ireland. ”

Workplace attendance has also increased and is driven by more non-essential workers attending their workplace, she said.

Traffic volumes were also up 11 per cent week on week.

“It is really important for employers and employees to note that we are still being asked to work from home. The goal is to allow the rollout of vaccines so that we can all look forward to an easing of restrictions and a better summer.”