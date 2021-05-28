Reopening: Holidays abroad, indoor dining and outdoor events set for July

The Cabinet will today sign off on a new schedule for the reopening of social and economic life which is expected to include reopening on July 5th of indoor hospitality for pubs and restaurants and the resumption of international travel from July 19th.

However Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland is “not in a position to restore the Common Travel Area yet” due to “real concerns” about the spread of the Indian variant of the Covid-19 virus in Britain.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Varadkar said international travel within the EU would resume in mid-July under the new digital green pass system but that the full re-opening of travel with the Britain was not possible in June because of concerns around the prevalence of the Indian variant which now accounts for more than 50 per cent of cases in Britain.

He said there would be a phased return to international travel through the summer months but that it was “not going to be international travel as you knew it”. “There will be restrictions, requirements around vaccines and testings,” he said, adding there would also be different rules in place for different countries.

Mr Varadkar confirmed that Belgium, France and Luxembourg were being taken off the mandatory hotel quarantine list but cautioned that any person booking a holiday abroad should recognise that the Covid-19 situation could change and result in their destination becoming a red zone.

What we know so far:

Hotels to reopen on June 2nd

Outdoor hospitality to reopen on June 7th

Indoor hospitality to resume on July 5th

International travel to resume from July 19th under EU's Digital Green Certificate scheme

July will see numbers at outdoor events increase to 100 people or 200 at larger venues

Wedding guests will rise to 50 people indoors in July, and 100 in August

Up to 5,000 spectators at outdoor events in large stadia from August 2nd, while smaller venues can have 500 people

Also in August indoor events in larger venues could have 200 people, while smaller indoor venues will be limited to 100 people

Nphet

The State’s public health team last night cleared the way for the expected easing of Covid-19 restrictions throughout the summer.

In a letter to Government, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) provided a broadly positive update and gave the green light for the return of indoor hospitality in restaurants and pubs from July 5th, the return of cinemas in June, indoor dining from July and the opening up of travel .

The team confirmed that, as planned, hotels could reopen on June 2nd and outdoor hospitality could reopen from June 7th.

From July, the numbers permitted at outdoor organised events can increase to a maximum of 100 attendees at the majority of venues, Nphet also recommended. For larger venues such as outdoor stadia or other “fixed” outdoor venues with a minimum capacity of 5,000 this could rise to 200.

The number of guests at a wedding reception will rise to 50 people indoors in July, which will then increase to 100 in August, under the Nphet recommendations.

Nphet is also understood to have recommended that up to 5,000 spectators can attend outdoor events in large stadia such as Croke Park from August 2nd, while smaller outdoor venues would have a limit of 500 people. Indoor events in larger venues could have a capacity of 200. Smaller indoor venues would be limited to 100 people, it is understood.

The Cabinet will sign off today on the plan after the three party leaders are meeting this morning to finalise the measures discussed at last night’s Cabinet sub-committee.

Mr Varadkar said he remained confident about the pace of the vaccine rollout despite the significant shortfalls in the supply of vaccines, including potentially a big reduction in the expected numbers of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

While the State will not meet the initial target of making the vaccine available to 82 per cent of adults by the end of June, it will still reach “the mid 70s percentage”, said the Tánaiste. The shortfall would be made up in July, he added.

“We now expect by the end of the July that 2.5 million people will be fully vaccinated,” he said. “That’s more than 60 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.”

Asked to explain the Government’s decision to reopen hotel dining ahead of indoor dining in restaurants and pubs, Mr Varadkar said the decision was “really more practical rather than scientific”.

“The gap between indoor and outdoor dining will not be big, it’s only a matter of a few weeks,” he said. He added that un-vaccinated people would be able to attend outdoor sporting and cultural events from August as the re-opening continues, with the focus remaining on social distancing and good hygiene. Proof of vaccination will only be required for travel, he said.

Asked whether he believed there would be a fourth wave of the virus, Mr Varadkar said it was a question of how big another wave could be and what impact it would have on hospitalisations and deaths.

“Even with that variant in Britain they’re not seeing a huge increase in hospitalisations and deaths because the vaccines are effective, he said. “But still a lot of people in Ireland are not vaccinated so that’s why we’ll be relatively cautious.”

International travel

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, said the management of queuing and crowds in airports would be very important as international travel reopens in July.

The minister stopped short of confirming that international travel would resume on July 19th, saying the details would be announced following today’s cabinet meeting, but said the changes would come into effect “in that sort of time frame”.

He noted that the EU would introduce its digital green pass system from July 1st and allow six weeks for member states to fully implement the certificate. Asked whether the IT infrastructure was in place to turn around the new pass system by mid-July, Mr Ryan said preparations were underway to “make sure it’s absolutely operational”.

He cautioned that a lot of work was needed to “minimise disruption of long queues” at airports, similar to those seen in Heathrow when flights were reintroduced.