Renua left with no elected politician as leader John Leahy steps down

John Leahy is stepping down as leader of Renua following the party’s disappointing local election campaign.

The Offally county councillor said he would stand as an independent candidate in Laois-Offaly in the next general election.

“This will be my third roll of the dice. But I can’t keep rolling the dice, this will be one last big effort,” he told local radio station Midlands 103. “Some people told me that if I had gone as an Independent I would be in Dáil Eireann now, but I couldn’t walk away. I gave it three years of my life. I sacrificed a lot, but I also gained a lot.”

Mr Leahy said he did not know how much of his recent local election vote had been for him and how much had been for the party, which is now left without an elected politician. Renua ran 26 candidates in the local elections, with Mr Leahy they only one to win a seat.

Following the disappointing results, Mr Leahy said he and his wife sat down and discussed the future. He said he had been “manager of the team” and the team had failed to win the game.

“I was disappointed. I didn’t get to enjoy the fact that I got elected to Offaly County Council. I was disappointed that I failed to get the other Renua candidates over the line,” he said.

Abortion

Renua was formed in 2015 after a fall out in Fine Gael over abortion. Before the 2011 general election, Fine Gael candidates promised anti-abortion campaigners that the party would not legislate for abortion.

However, the Fine Gael-Labour coalition introduced legislation to give effect to the Supreme Court’s 1992 decision in the X case, recognising a right to abortion where the mother is suicidal as a result of a pregnancy.

TDs Lucina Creighton, Billy Timmins and Terence Flanagan and senator Paul Bradford, Ms Creighton’s husband, were expelled from Fine Gael for opposing the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill.

They came together to form the party with Eddie Hobbs appointed as its president and financial commentator Karl Deeter as its ethics officer.

The party ran 26 candidates in the 2016 general election but flopped, with Ms Creighton, Mr Timmins and Mr Flanagan all losing their Dáil seats and none of the other 23 candidates picking up one.

However, the party has been entitled to €250,000 annual State funding because its candidates, none of whom was elected, managed to secure more than 2 per cent of the national vote.

Salary

Asked how the €250,000 had been spent each year, Mr Leahy said he had a salary of €65,000 but that €250,000 “doesn’t come close to what is needed to run a political party”.

He denied a suggestion that he was “pushed” by the national board of the party.

“I think maybe the board feels that the message is wrong and I don’t want to stand in their way. They understood my logic. The message was rejected, it hasn’t worked, they need to go in a different direction. A clean cut was needed.”

Mr Leahy said his job had been to make sure everyone knew who Renua is. The issues of concern to the party were nurses, crime and migration.

However, he acknowledged that the issue of migration had not come up on the doorsteps while canvassing in the local elections.