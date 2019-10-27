Relationship between DUP and Irish Government ‘not very good’

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said relationships between her party and the Irish Government were not very good at present.

Speaking to Tommie Gorman on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Ms Foster described Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s comments on unionist fears over the withdrawal agreement as a “trite definition of unionism” and her “birthright” to be a British citizen.

Mr Varadkar recently sought to reassure unionists that the constitutional position of Northern Ireland would be unaffected by the new proposed Brexit agreement, saying: “The queen will still be the queen, the pound will still be the pound, people will still post letters in Royal Mail red letter boxes.”

Ms Foster said unionism was much more fundamental than simply posting letters in a red box.

Dismissed

She said unionist concerns were being dismissed, and the Taoiseach and Tánaiste Simon Coveney should be aware it was not just the DUP that was opposed to the withdrawal agreement.

Ms Foster said there was opposition to the deal from working-class loyalists and middle-class unionists. People in the business community were also opposed, she claimed.

Ms Foster added she would work at the relationship again and would see the Taoiseach in the near future.