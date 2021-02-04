Relations between Dublin and Brussels plummet to freezing over Article 16 fiasco
Inside Politics: Government is still resentful at the stupidity of the EU decision to invoke the clause
Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the Article 16 controversy at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Last night Met Éireann forecast a severe weather event coming in from the east over the next five days.
Even if its Siberian snows out-monster the Beast from the East from a few years ago it won’t affect one whit the already glacial atmosphere that has settled on Ireland over the past five days.