Relations between Dublin and Brussels plummet to freezing over Article 16 fiasco

Inside Politics: Government is still resentful at the stupidity of the EU decision to invoke the clause

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Harry McGee

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the Article 16 controversy at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed the Article 16 controversy at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting last night. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Last night Met Éireann forecast a severe weather event coming in from the east over the next five days.

Even if its Siberian snows out-monster the Beast from the East from a few years ago it won’t affect one whit the already glacial atmosphere that has settled on Ireland over the past five days.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.