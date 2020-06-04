Regional TDs offered ‘group or individual deals’ to back coalition

TDs forming the Regional Independents group have been told that they can support a coalition of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens as a single entity or strike individual deals.

The eight-strong group held a meeting with the three party leaders - Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan - in Government Buildings on Thursday.

The group were told that the three parties hoped to agree a programme for government next week, present it to their parliamentary parties and then send it to the Independents.

It is understood there was no discussion on ministerial jobs or other posts, but sources at the meeting said they expected there would be no ministerial jobs for Independents in a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition.

The group of TDs were told they can deal with such a government as a group or strike individual deals but those present said either scenario would mean offering support from outside government.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry, a member of the Regional Independent group, said it was an interesting and informative meeting. Mr Lowry said the three party leaders were “pragmatic” in their approach.

Sources said Mr Martin opened the meeting, followed by Mr Varadkar and Mr Ryan. The three leaders were said to be “relaxed”.

“It looks to me like they are getting comfortable with each other,” one TD said.

There was no references to deals struck between Independents and governments in the past.

A reference by Mr Varadkar to the political pact between former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and the late Jackie Healy-Rae in a meeting with a smaller group of Independents on Wednesday angered some non-party TDs.