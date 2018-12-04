Referendum to ease restrictions on divorce to be held next year

A referendum to ease the constitutional restrictions on divorce is to be held next year on the same day as the local and European elections in late May, the Government has decided.

At present, the constitution only permits divorce where certain conditions are met, including that the spouses have lived apart for four of the previous five years.

Now the Government proposes to either reduce the four year requirement or take it out of the constitution altogether, depending on consultations with the opposition parties which are to begin immediately.

The move comes after the Government last year accepted a private members bill by the Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan, then a backbencher but now Cabinet minister, which proposed a liberalisation of the law.

The decision to hold the referendum next year was made by the Government at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

It intends to run a referendum to change the constitution to allow Irish citizens abroad to vote in presidential elections on the same day.