Referendum on voting rights for Irish abroad due in autumn

A referendum to extend voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens living outside the State will take place in the autumn.

It was initially thought the referendum would take place in May but it will now take place in late October or early November.

A Government source said of the decision not to hold the referendum earlier:”We want to win this referendum but Brexit means our system is very focused on everything that a “no deal” or extension of Article 50 could throw up. This referendum is going have high profile debate and will need a strong campaign so the decision has been taken for the Autumn.”