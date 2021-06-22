Reducing pension age from 66 to 65 would cost €127m, Sinn Féin says

Sinn Féin has said the cost of its proposal to reduce the statutory pension age from 66 to 65 would be €127 million.

The party will table a private members’ motion on Tuesday evening calling for the Government to offer people the choice to retire at 65 if they wish.

Speaking to the media ahead of its motion, Two of its frontbench TDs, Claire Kerrane and Louise O’Reilly, argued that it was not just to make people who had done a lifetime of work to work an extra year, or to rely on jobseekers’ allowance of €203 per week.

The pension age was a major issue during the 2020 general election campaign and Sinn Féin was one of the parties that campaigned against proposals to increase it to 67.

However, the pension age in the North remains at 66 and Sinn Féin in the North unanimously voted to increase it to that age in 2012.

Ms O’Reilly said the Sinn Féin motion also offered people a choice to remain working beyond 65.

Asked if the independent review into the pension age concluded it was best to remain at 66, she said: “That’s not what people want…. I have had people telling me their body is exhausted at the age of 65 after a lifetime of work and they cannot live on social welfare rate of pay well, the Government has to engage with that.

We absolutely need a conversation about the sustainability of the pension scheme but the starting point has to be (to give people a choice).”

Asked about the cost she said it would cost €127 million but that figure could be reduced depending on how many people chose to remain working.

“You have to factor in that if you abolish the mandatory retirement age other people will be working on and will (continue to) make the contributions.”

Asked about the different approaches to the pension age North and South, she said the pension was set by Westminster and also by Stormont and it was not for Sinn Féin to set the cost there.

Asked was it enough to say it was Westminster when Sinn Féin was in the executive in the North, Ms O’Reilly said: “We have one policy for the party North and South and we want to see that policy apply in both jurisdictions.

She said some of the pension was set by Westminster and some of it, when it comes to be voted in Stormont, it is part of a much bigger package.”

Asked about the unanimous backing for it to be raised to 66 in the North in 2012, Ms O’Reilly said. “It is 2021 and we have an Ard Fheis position to allow people to retire at the age of 65.”