Red Cow Moran Hotel to be used for mandatory quarantine

The Red Cow Moran Hotel has been added to the locations to be used for the mandatory hotel quarantine amid efforts to increase capacity as more countries have been added to the list of those deemed “high risk” for Covid-19.

There are now six hotels in Dublin on the list including five from the Tifco group with capacity set to grow to 1,607 rooms by Monday, April 26th.

That’s up from four hotels originally listed.

Bookings were suspended earlier this week amid fears about capacity and some passengers arriving into Ireland without arranging a room beforehand.

However, the system reopened for bookings for people arriving from Saturday.

Tifco has confirmed the addition of 305 rooms from Saturday, bringing the capacity to 959 rooms.

By Friday next week the capacity is to stand at 1,189 rooms.

The Red Cow Moran Hotel is not listed among Tifco properties on its website and it is unclear if an additional operator has been brought into the system or what arrangements have been made for its use.

The Department of Health has not immediately responded to a query from The Irish Times.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Friday afternoon provided an update on the mandatory hotel quarantine system, which has been in operation for 21 days.

As of Thursday evening 377 people had completed quarantine and there are 532 people in a designated facility.

The existing capacity of the system is 654 suggesting there are 122 rooms free.

The department said that the majority of people arriving in to quarantine are coming through Dublin Airport having arrived from or transited through a designated state.

As of April 15th there were 18 occupants who received a positive Covid-19 test, of which four are possible variants of concern.

Overall there have been 907 bookings into the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

Of these, 87 were for March, 720 in April, 94 in May, and six in June.

The department said: “Overall, passenger figures from designated states have fallen since the mandatory hotel quarantine policy was introduced.”

Mr Donnelly said: “My Department continues to work with all State stakeholders and with Tifco Hotel Group on this policy, with the shared aim of protecting Ireland from the importation of Covid-19, particularly variants of concern. The Government is committed to protecting public health as a matter of urgency.”

He said: “Alongside the very many dedicated staff in Tifco Hotel Group, we are all working to ensure that those who enter mandatory hotel quarantine are comfortable and secure as they comply with the public health advice for all of our benefit.

“The operation of each designated facility is supported by trained Tifco hotel staff, medical personnel, and security guards, as well as the State Liaison Officer, who continue to increase their staffing numbers at each hotel.”

Mr Donnelly thanked people who have entered mandatory hotel quarantine.

He said: “I am keenly aware that completing quarantine is a significant undertaking and an important action to protect the population.”

This commitment to safeguarding both public health and also the progress of our Covid-19 vaccination programme should be commended.”