Recount getting under way in Ireland South at Sinn Féin’s request

A full recount is getting underway of European election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency.

Outgoing Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada sought a recount of votes last Wednesday night as she faced losing her European Parliament seat to the Green Party’s Senator Grace O’Sullivan, who was 326 votes ahead.

The order in which the seats are filled is important as the fifth seat in the constituency only comes into play once the UK leaves the European Union.

Once the count is completed, the fifth place finisher will be placed in reserve until Brexit happens.

The returning officer has said the recount may be finished by the weekend with 130 count staff and 20 supervisers, according to RTÉ news.

Sitting Fine Gael MEP and former GAA president Seán Kelly (FG) was the first to be elected in the constituency.

Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher was then elected as an MEP, leaving Mick Wallace of Independents 4 Change, Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Ní Riada in a four-way battle for the last three seats.

The distribution of Mr Kelleher’s surplus of 11,786 papers left Mr Wallace on 112,441 and Ms Clune on 101,012, both comfortably ahead of the Green Party and Sinn Féin challengers.

If Ms Ní Riada is eliminated following the recount her distribution will determine the finishing order.

Twelve counties make up the European election constituency of Ireland South.