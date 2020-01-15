Record 320 Bills lapse with dissolution of Dáil

Legislation that could have helped ease the pressure in the hospital trolley crisis is among more than 300 Bills that lapse with the dissolution of the Dáil.

The Regulated Health Professionals Bill would have allowed doctors, mainly from outside the EU, to be included in a national professional training scheme.

Irish hospitals currently rely heavily on non-training scheme (NTS) doctors who are effectively medics not training to be consultants, who do most of the basic work but who leave after gaining some experience because there is no route to advancement in the current system.

Irish and other EU doctors are currently prioritised for the training scheme and once the NTS doctors leave they are replaced by more incoming inexperienced doctors.

The Patient Safety Bill, which provides for mandatory open disclosure where doctors have to reveal to patients if mistakes were made, also lapses.

The controversial Judicial Appointments Commission Bill to reform how judges are appointed is the most high-profile piece of legislation to fall with the dissolution of the Dáil but a record 320 Bills will lapse.

The numbers are this high because under the minority government confidence and supply arrangement much greater facility was given to individual TDs to introduce their own Bills.

The majority of Bills are private member pieces of legislation.

However, many Government-sponsored Bills are expected to be picked up by the next administration.

The Government has been considering amending road safety legislation to allow gardaí to seize and detain motocross scrambler and quad bikes. They are meant for off-road use and do not require a licence or insurance. There have been repeated attempts to introduce legislation but drafting complications raised concerns that Bills could negatively affect existing road safety legislation.

A Bill by Fianna Fáil TDs John Lahart and John Curran, which was not opposed by Government, had passed second or the introductory stage debate. The All Terrain Vehicle and Scrambler Motor-Cycle (Amendment) Bill was seen as legislation that could have been worked on with Government support but it too fell with the calling of the general election.