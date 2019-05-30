Rechecks and recounts in Ireland South as battle continues for final MEP seat
Inside Politics: Angela Kerins wins her case in the Supreme Court against the PAC
Fine Gael MEP candidate Sean Kelly has been elected and Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace is almost certainly home. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire
Good morning.
It’s been a long week. Actually, it’s been a long few weeks. But we’re nearly there. Last night, the count was completed in the Midlands North West constituency, with Fine Gael taking an extra seat there through the former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, who will accompany poll-topper and party colleague Mairéad McGuinness and the sitting duo of Luke Ming Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy to Brussels.