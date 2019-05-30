Rechecks and recounts in Ireland South as battle continues for final MEP seat

Inside Politics: Angela Kerins wins her case in the Supreme Court against the PAC

Pat Leahy
Fine Gael MEP candidate Sean Kelly has been elected and Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace is almost certainly home. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

Fine Gael MEP candidate Sean Kelly has been elected and Independents4Change candidate Mick Wallace is almost certainly home. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire

Good morning.

It’s been a long week. Actually, it’s been a long few weeks. But we’re nearly there. Last night, the count was completed in the Midlands North West constituency, with Fine Gael taking an extra seat there through the former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, who will accompany poll-topper and party colleague Mairéad McGuinness and the sitting duo of Luke Ming Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy to Brussels.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.