Ratings fall for all party leaders as social solidarity frays

In today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, Fine Gael comes out on top with 35 per cent support (down two points), followed by Sinn Féin on 29 per cent (up four points) and Fianna Fáil on 17 per cent (up three points).

Support for the Green Party has declined sharply to 4 per cent (down eight points), while Labour’s vote has doubled, to 4 per cent.