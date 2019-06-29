Rainbow flag flying at Leinster House to mark Pride
Ceann Comhairle says move a sign of commitment and support to LGBT+ community
Defence Forces Military Police attach and raise the LGBT+ Pride Rainbow flag on the flag pole of Leinster Lawn on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times.
A rainbow flag is flying at Leinster House for the first time ahead of today’s Pride march. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times.
A rainbow flag is flying at Leinster House for the first time ahead of today’s Pride march.
It follows a decision by TDs, Senators, Dáil and Seanad staff and the political parties who met as part of a new Oireachtas LGBT+ support group during the week.
“By flying the flag over Leinster House on Saturday, we are showing our commitment to support and assist the LGBT+ community and their allies in the Oireachtas, be they members, political staff or support staff,” Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said of the move.
Dublin Pride started on June 20th and culminates with the main event – the Dublin Pride Parade at 1pm today. The parade enjoyed a record turnout last year, with more than 60,000 people in attendance.