Race to get as many fully vaccinated as possible in face of Covid-19 Delta threat
Inside Politics: Ministers not quite hitting the panic button yet with the Delta variant
The Science Gallery, Pearse Street: It has been quite clear for some time now that when it comes to this pandemic, this is now a race between the virus and the vaccinations. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
The political action kicks off at 9am in Dublin Castle as the Cabinet meets to discuss the looming threat posed by the Covid-19 Delta variant.